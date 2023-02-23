Nuland revealed who will be hit by the new package of G7 anti-Russian sanctions

Anastasia Pechenyuk21:27, 23.02.23

Mediator countries in circumventing sanctions “do not help the Russian people or the economy, but the military machine,” the US Deputy Secretary of State is confident.

On Friday, February 24, the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the G7 countries (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Great Britain and the USA) will announce a new package of sanctions against the aggressor country .

US Deputy Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said in an interview with The Washington Post that these sanctions will be directed against organizations that help Russians to circumvent the already imposed restrictions.

“They use third countries to try to avoid the sanctions we have imposed. For example, they import 1000% more laptops, iPhones, dishwashers from third countries. Not because they need to work from home on their laptops, but because they can disassemble it’s equipment to get advanced chips that we’ve denied them so they can make more missiles and so on,” she said

Nuland emphasized that such mediators “do not help the Russian people or the economy, but the military machine.”

“Starting tomorrow, we will block more Russian banks. … We will also stop the activities of intermediaries who return money to the Russian government,” she added.

