Lukashenko plans to visit Iran in March

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko plans an official visit to Tehran in March, reported the Belarusian news agency BelTA following Lukashenko’s meeting with Iranian Ambassador Saeed Yari.

“I am absolutely convinced that this will be a significant meeting and negotiations in Iran will bring us to a new level of cooperation. But the main thing is that we must not miss this moment and time to establish relations at a higher level,” Lukashenko said.

The Iranian ambassador, for his part, said that now the relations between Belarus and Iran are at the peak of development and that during the visit the sides plan to declare 2023 the year of friendship between Iran and Belarus.

