Latvian MP Scolded Russian Delegation at OSCE PA, Which Led to Boycott

Latvian MP Rihards Kols, who is participating in the winter session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, has scolded the Russian delegation, making half of the delegates leave the hall.

On his Twitter, Kols posted some of his speech, emotionally addressing the audience and condemning that the delegation of Russia – whom he called war criminals – was allowed to participate in the OSCE PA.

“There’s an elephant in this room which is called by the name of the Russian Federation delegation. If I were a witness and somebody asked me: ‘Who is a war criminal?’ Well, I would point to the back benches in this room. It’s just a disgrace. It’s a disgrace that this delegation is here, particularly the delegation that consists of sanctioned individuals who voted to annex independent countries’ territories… those are the principles this institution was vouched to protect and guard! And we are sitting as if nothing happened!” said Kols.

“I’ll take advantage of the moment – and I apologise in advance, Mr. Chairman. I will convey a message to the Russian delegation sitting in this room and quote the Ukrainian border guards: Russian warship, go fuck yourself,” added the Latvian MP.

To the disgrace that is the presence of the #Russian delegation of sanctioned war criminals at the @oscepa, I can only repeat what #Ukrainian border guards so eloquently put nearly a year ago when addressing a particular Russian warship. #OSCEPA #OSCE pic.twitter.com/FQxEXSGvpN — Rihards Kols (@RihardsKols) February 23, 2023

As Belsat reports, in response, the representative of the Russian delegation replied that he was at the session “legally” and offered those who disagreed to leave the hall “along with their Ukrainian flags.” As a result, half of the delegations left the meeting of the OSCE PA.

The delegation of the Ukrainian parliament refused to participate in the winter session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly on February 23-24 in Vienna as a sign of protest against the admission of representatives of Russia. Due to the presence of Russians at the OSCE PA, the Lithuanian delegation also decided to boycott the meeting.

https://www.eurointegration.com.ua/eng/news/2023/02/23/7156791/

Like this: Like Loading...