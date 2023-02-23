Distance is no longer important for us – Danilov on the explosions in Mariupol

Yury Kobzar21:04, 23.02.23

For a long time, Mariupol was outside the zone of damage of Ukrainian artillery.

Ukraine no longer experiences major problems with striking targets far in the Russian rear , where previously Ukrainian means of impact could not reach. This applies not only to Mariupol, but also to other occupied cities far from the front line.

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, said this on the air of the telethon, commenting on the mysterious explosions in Mariupol.

“Periodically what should happen happens – our military destroys Russian terrorists who invaded our city called Mariupol,” he said.

Danilov emphasized that Ukraine can now strike at the Russian occupiers not only in Mariupol, but also in other occupied cities.

“Distance is not of great importance to us today. Whether it is 100 kilometers, whether it is 150 kilometers, or a little more,” said the secretary of the NSDC.

Danilov did not say what means of attack were used to strike Mariupol, located 80 kilometers from the front line.

Strikes against the occupiers in Mariupol

During the last few days, explosions began to ring out at Russian military facilities in the occupied Mariupol. On the night of February 22, 11 explosions rang out – in the area of ​​AS-2 (Central district) and the Stan-3000 stop (Kalmius district).

The next morning, explosions rang out in the city again . At least some of them were probably the work of air defense systems trying to shoot down some air targets.

After that, several more series of mysterious explosions were recorded, which hit military facilities of the occupiers with surgical precision. After one of these episodes, the Russians even raised their aircraft into the sky .

