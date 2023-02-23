Berlusconi called on Zelensky to “stop attacking Donbas”

From the FB page; Stand With Ukraine
Tatiana Goncharko
Feb 22
Zelensky sharply commented on the words of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who called on the Ukrainian president to stop “attacking” Donbas to end the war.
“His house has never been bombed by missiles every day, and thank God that his partner from Russia did not drive a tank into his yard and kill his family and friends.
I think Mr. Berlusconi did not wake up at 3 a.m. and start washing clothes and cooking for his children two days in advance because of the blackout, because there might simply be no electricity for the next two or three days because of the great brotherly love of the Russian people,” he said.
The President emphasized that he wished “this had never happened in Italy, because it is a great tragedy.”
Live UkRaine
Berlusconi perhaps deserves the same fate inflicted upon Ukrainians by orcs: butt-raped, castrated, tongue cut out and burned alive. That would be fair.
Berlusconi has been Putin’s lover for a while. They connect and exchange sweet letters and gifts. Berlusconi Says so.
Let’s hope he dies soon because I really do not want to hear what he has to say about it.