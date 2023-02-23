Berlusconi called on Zelensky to “stop attacking Donbas”

From the FB page; Stand With Ukraine

Tatiana Goncharko

Feb 22

Zelensky sharply commented on the words of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who called on the Ukrainian president to stop “attacking” Donbas to end the war.

“His house has never been bombed by missiles every day, and thank God that his partner from Russia did not drive a tank into his yard and kill his family and friends.

I think Mr. Berlusconi did not wake up at 3 a.m. and start washing clothes and cooking for his children two days in advance because of the blackout, because there might simply be no electricity for the next two or three days because of the great brotherly love of the Russian people,” he said.

The President emphasized that he wished “this had never happened in Italy, because it is a great tragedy.”

Live UkRaine

Like this: Like Loading...