A Su-25 attack aircraft crashed in Russia on the border with Ukraine: a photo was published

The plane fell in the Valuysk city district of the Belgorod region.

In the Belgorod region of Russia, on the border with Ukraine, an attack aircraft, an armored subsonic Su-25 military aircraft, crashed .

The information about this was confirmed by the local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, stating that the plane fell in the Valuysk city district.

“Now, an investigative team and employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are working on the spot. The cause of the incident is being investigated. The situation is under control,” he wrote.

It is known that the attack aircraft fell on a barn with hay, the structure burned down.

UPDATED 10:43 AM . According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the SU-25 pilot died. Earlier there was information that he ejected and could survive. The cause of the disaster is called a technical malfunction.

Russian Telegram channels publish photos from the plane crash site.

Su-25 crashed in Russia / photo t.me/bazabazon

As noted the military-political observer Oleksandr Kovalenko, the Valuy district is located on the border with the Kharkiv region, 20 km from Dvorichna, which the occupiers are trying to storm.

Russia’s losses in Ukraine on February 23 – data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

We will remind that the total combat losses of Russia from February 24, 2022 to February 23, 2023 among the personnel are approximately 145 thousand 850 people.

The Russian Federation also lost: 3,350 tanks, 6,593 armored combat vehicles, 2,352 artillery systems, 471 rocket launchers, 299 airplanes, and 287 helicopters.

