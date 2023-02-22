Skibitskyi: Russia’s new offensive doesn’t have strategic nature

22.02.2023

Since the beginning of February, Russian troops have started offensive actions in at least four or five directions in Ukraine but they do not have strategic nature.

“After they [Russians] left Kherson, when they were forced to leave Kherson and the right bank of the Dnieper in general, they regrouped. It finally took two months. And indeed, from the first… the beginning of February, offensive actions began. Yes, they don’t have a strategic nature, but there are at least four or five directions where active hostilities have begun. These are in Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions,” Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, told AP in an interview.

According to him, much will depend on how the coming months unfold and what success will be achieved, including by the Ukrainians.

“Because we also plan our military actions not for tomorrow, and not for the day after tomorrow, but for a certain period of time. When we consider the potential impact on Russia, primarily, it is the negative effect, first of all on the morale of their servicemen,” Skibitskyi added.

Like this: Like Loading...