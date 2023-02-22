Russia failed Sarmat missile test while Biden was in Kyiv – CNN

Lyudmila Zhernovska03:38, 22.02.23

Officials told reporters that the United States had given advance notice of its launch.

The United States of America believes that Russia conducted a failed test of the Sarmat missile during Joe Biden’s visit to Ukraine.

The test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile took place on Monday, two US officials said. According to CNN , Russia informed the United States in advance about the launch, and the White House does not see it as a step towards escalation.

Officials are convinced that the test of the Sarmat heavy missile failed. Officials believe Putin would have emphasized the importance of the launch in his address to Russians if it had been successful.

Missile “Sarmat”: what is known about it

The Sarmat missile entered service with the Russian Federation to replace the Soviet R-36M2 Voivode intercontinental ballistic missiles. Its development was carried out at the Makeev State Rocket Center since 2009.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...