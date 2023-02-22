Readout of President Biden’s Meeting with President Maia Sandu of Moldova

FEBRUARY 21, 2023

Following his speech in Warsaw today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. met with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland in Warsaw to reaffirm the strong bilateral relationship between the United States and Poland. President Biden welcomed the Polish government’s decision to select a U.S-based company, Westinghouse, to provide the technology for its first three nuclear reactors, cementing a long-term strategic energy partnership between Poland and the United States. The leaders also discussed other shared priorities, including support to Ukraine and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

