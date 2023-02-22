Readout of President Biden’s Meeting with President Maia Sandu of Moldova

FEBRUARY 21, 2023
Following his speech in Warsaw today, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. met with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland in Warsaw to reaffirm the strong bilateral relationship between the United States and Poland. President Biden welcomed the Polish government’s decision to select a U.S-based company, Westinghouse, to provide the technology for its first three nuclear reactors, cementing a long-term strategic energy partnership between Poland and the United States. The leaders also discussed other shared priorities, including support to Ukraine and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.
“And as I told my Russian counterpart not — well, it was a while now — I said, “You’re seeking the — the Finlandization of NATO. You’re going to get the NATOization of Finland.” And it turns out I didn’t know Sweden was coming along as well.”
A reminder about Finland: the winter war was a massive defeat. They ended up giving away one third of their land to fucking Russia. That can NEVER be allowed to happen again.
Also, I simply do not understand how the Ukrainians can keep their temper every time that the coming absorption of Finland and Sweden into Nato is discussed in such cheerful terms.
Obviously they would want to ask: “why the fuck are these two socialist countries previously disdainful of Nato being allowed to leapfrog us?” And: “why the fuck were two countries that never even once met the Nato military spending rules; France and Germany, allowed to block Ukraine and Georgia?”
The frogs and krauts must be forced to pay full reparations. Georgia has been allowed to slip right back into putler’s orbit. Its foul government is slowly murdering Saskash under putler’s orders, almost entirely without criticism or censure.