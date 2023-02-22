Putin shelves blood-crazed bombast as he prepares Russia for a long war

In his first state-of-the-nation address since the war in Ukraine, the president made it clear to his citizens they were in for a long ride

SENIOR FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT 21 February 2023

Nationalist fervour has served Vladimir Putin well over the past 12 months.

But blood-and-soil war fever is a short-lived high. To ready your public for a long conflict, you need a more sustainable offer.

So to mark the first year of his short, victorious war, Vladimir Putin went back to basics.

Keep fighting, he told the Russian public on Tuesday, and I’ll keep the lights on. I’ll also cut your taxes, subsidise housing, and raise the minimum wage, and fix the road network.

It was a rehearsal of a pact that has served Putin well ever since he walked into the Kremlin more than 20 years ago. And long time watchers of the Russian president will have recognised several of his favourite personas.

There was social contract Putin, promising everything from subsidised housing, tax breaks and minimum wage increases for working families, to a new social fund for care of war widows, orphans, and those wounded in battle.

There was low tax free-market Putin, promising expansive incentives for businesses to invest at home and and buying domestic IT solutions – and sanctimoniously reminding his audience to respect market forces rather than print money.

There was technocratic Putin, reeling off statistics on increases in wheat exports, road-building programmes, and health and education reform.

The economy, he said with confident reference to half a dozen indexes and percentage points, is holding up very nicely under Western sanctions. Russian inflation may be at four per cent but in the West it is running at 20, he declared – a dubious claim on both counts.

And there was populist Putin, taking a predictable swipe at “the chaos of the 1990s” and unnamed oligarchs who “saw Russia only as a source of income” and spent their wealth on “elite real estate in the West”.

Putin laid out all his tried and tested tropes during the speech CREDIT: Getty

But one Putin was absent.

The furious, resentment-filled, cod-history spouting Putin who launched the war a year ago was taking a break.

Yes, the war loomed through everything he said. Yes, he invoked duty to Motherland and “truth”. And yes, he accused the West of seeking a “strategic defeat” on Russia (and blamed it for all the country’s ills).

But the tone was regretful and defiant rather than violent and triumphalist.

The only real nod to foreign policy was suspension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, a nuclear weapons control deal.

That is a calculated political move designed to signal displeasure with the United States and the West in general. It is bad news, but hardly radical.

Not much red meat left

There are good reasons for this.

There is not much red meat left to throw to the pro-war nationalists.

A full mobilisation? A political and economic nightmare. Formal declaration of war? It would spook the public and achieve little. Nuclear strikes on Kyiv? Plain stupid.

But the old pact with the wider public – stability, rising living standards, and economic competence in exchange for political quietism – has reliably served the Kremlin for decades.

The price asked of the Russian public is now higher. They must accept not only Mr Putin’s supreme power and indefinite tenure in the Kremlin, but also fight his insane war.

For now, they seem willing to go along with it. Whether he can deliver on his end of the bargain amid the privations of a wartime economy is irrelevant.

Failure can always be blamed on some underling. More promises can be churned out when needed. And the war will go on.

Like this: Like Loading...