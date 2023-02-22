Prigozhin showed a mountain of corpses of the “Wagnerians”: “We will fight until everything is over”

Violetta Orlova16:32, 22.02.23

3 min.4256

Separately, Prigozhin stated that “Wagner” is not going to leave Bakhmut.

Prigozhin blamed Gerasimov and Shoigu for the great losses of PVK “Wagner”

Against the background of the mountain of corpses of his mercenaries, the leader of the “Wagner” PMK Yevgeny Prigozhin complained about the lack of ammunition in the group. Prigozhin’s deficit is traditionally associated with the personal reluctance of the head of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu, to provide for the “Wagnerians”.

In Russian Telegram channels close to Prigozhin, a photo of dozens of corpses of “Wagnerians” dumped on top of each other appeared .

Prigozhin complains that the dead could have been “five times less, if it were not for the “shell famine”. “Who is to blame for the fact that they died? Those who should have solved the issue of supplying a sufficient amount of ammunition are to blame. Either Gerasimov or Shoigu should put the final signature. None of them wants to make a decision,” Prigozhin said. According to him, the reason is that Wagner’s PMC “doesn’t seem to exist.”VIDEO OF THE DAYPlay Video

He also showed a list indicating how much ammunition the PKK needed and how much they had promised to give the group. “Point one, we need 105,000, they give 3,600. Point three, we need 7,600, but they give 600,” Prigozhin cited examples, declaring about “arrogant persons” who “sit on top.”

Separately, Prigozhin stated that “Wagner” is not going to leave Bakhmut: “We will simply die twice as much until we all run out. And when all the “Wagners” run out, then, most likely, Shoigu and Gerasimov will have to be taken by machine guns.”

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...