“My friend Xi”: Putin asks China for help in the fight against the West (video)

The Russian-Chinese alliance is becoming an increasingly visible prospect against the background of the consolidation of Western countries.

Russia and China intend to stand together against the US and the West as a whole, which is showing consolidation against the background of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The visit to Russia by the head of the diplomatic department of the Communist Party of China, Wang Yi, was dedicated to this cooperation between Beijing and Moscow.

On Wednesday, February 22, the Chinese diplomat met in Moscow with Vladimir Putin. The Russian dictator began this meeting with obvious attempts to flirt with the Chinese leadership. He asked the interlocutor to convey greetings to the Chinese ruler Xi Jinping Hello, calling him “our friend and mine.”

“Russian-Chinese relations are developing as we planned in previous years: everything is progressing, developing, we are reaching new milestones,” Putin said.

He complained that after the collapse of the bipolar world, difficulties arose in Russia in the international arena, and called China the main partner in this situation.

In turn, Wang Yi acknowledged the “difficult international situation” and noted that in any crisis “there are always opportunities.”

“We are also ready to emphasize that our relations are always not aimed at third countries and, of course, are not prone to pressure from third parties,” Wang Yi said.

According to CNN , before the meeting with Putin, the Chinese diplomat also had time to talk in Moscow with other representatives of the Russian ruling elite – Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the head of the Russian Security Council Mykola Patrushev.

During these meetings, Wang Yi promised Russia support in its conflict with the West, but without specifics.

“No matter how the international situation changes, China has been and remains ready to support a positive trend with Russia in building a new type of cooperative relationship between major powers. [China and Russia] resolutely oppose any unilateral or intimidating behavior and steadfastly protect their sovereignty, security and development interests,” he told Lavrov.

