In the Kherson region, the invaders are threatening to evict people without Russian passports

Antonina Dolomanzhi08:34, 22.02.23

In particular, the Russian occupying forces, together with the “police”, strengthened checks at checkpoints.

In the occupied part of the Kherson region, the invaders have been threatening to evict all locals without Russian passports since the beginning of March. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this in operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 a.m.

“In the temporarily captured part of the Kherson region, the enemy continues to forcibly passport the population,” the General Staff emphasized.

In particular, the Russian occupying forces, together with the “police”, strengthened checks at checkpoints.

“All citizens who do not receive a Russian passport are being threatened with eviction from the beginning of March,” the summary reads.

Forced passporting in the occupied territories – what is happening

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian occupying so-called “authorities” in Skadovsk and Kalanchak, threatening to confiscate personal property, are forcing to speed up the process of obtaining Russian passports and reregistration of movable and immovable property businesses under Russian law. In the absence of Russian passports, pensioners are threatened with being left without payments.

Also, the occupiers threaten the residents of Donetsk region for refusing a Russian passport . In particular, in Horlivka, state employees who do not receive passports by July 1 will be fired.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...