11 explosions rock Russian-controlled Mariupol

22 FEBRUARY 2023
Explosions rocked the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast on the night of 21 February.
Source: Mariupol City Council on Telegram; Ukrainska Pravda
Quote from the Mariupol City Council: “Mariupol. Explosions were heard. So far, 11 explosions have been reported in the Russian-occupied city.
According to preliminary information, two strikes occurred: one near AS-2 (in the Central district), the other near Stan-3000 (in the Kalmius district). They likely took place in areas where enemy forces were concentrated.”
Details: The city council reported that the first explosions rocked Mariupol at 22:33.
According to their information, power and mobile service were disrupted in the Tsentralnyi (Central) and Livoberezhnyi (Left Bank) districts following the explosions.
A Mariupol resident confirmed the information about the explosions in a comment for Ukrainska Pravda. He said 10 or 11 explosions could be heard in the northeastern part of the city.
He said that as of 00:10 there were no longer any explosions in Mariupol.
One comment
It’s nice to know that Mariupol is within range of Ukrainian weapons. And, that they are getting info from local partisans. No, Mariupol is not a safe haven for the cockroaches anymore. I hope for a large number of Cargo 200 after this strike.