Vladimir Putin claims West threatens Russia’s very existence with war

President Vladimir Putin has vowed to continue with Russia’s year-long war in Ukraine and accuses the US-led NATO alliance of fanning the flames of the conflict in the mistaken belief that it could defeat Russia.
Flanked on Tuesday by four Russian tricolour flags on either side of him, Mr Putin told Russia’s political and military elite that Russia would “carefully and consistently resolve the tasks facing us”.
Mr Putin said Russia had done everything it could to avoid war, but that Western-backed Ukraine had been planning to attack Crimea.
The West, Mr Putin said, had let the genie out of the bottle in a host of regions of across the world by sowing chaos and war.
“The people of Ukraine themselves have become hostages of the Kyiv regime and its Western masters, who have actually occupied this country in a political, military, and economic sense,” Mr Putin said.
Defeating Russia, he said, was impossible.
The Ukraine conflict is by far the biggest bet by a Kremlin chief since at least the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union and a gamble Western leaders such as US President Joe Biden say he must lose.
Russian forces have suffered three major battlefield reversals since the war began but still control around one fifth of Ukraine.
Tens of thousands of men have been killed, and Mr Putin, 70, now says Russia is locked in an existential battle with an arrogant West which he says wants to carve up Russia and steal its vast natural resources.
The West and Ukraine reject that narrative, and say NATO expansion eastwards is no justification for what they say is an imperial-style land grab doomed to failure.
https://thenewdaily.com.au/news/2023/02/21/vladimir-putin-claims-west-threatens-russia-war/
5 comments
“Mr Putin said Russia had done everything it could to avoid war, but that Western-backed Ukraine had been planning to attack Crimea.”
First it was a fight against nazis, then it was a holy war, then a fight against NATO, now they claim that Ukraine was going to attack Crimea. The last one is close to the truth, although Ukraine showed no signs of attacking Crimea last year. Wars take time to plan Putler, this decision was made in 2014, not in February of last year. You attacked Ukraine, the West have not and will not attack russia.
Off topic. Shortly before i was unlawfully banned from Twitter it came to my knowledge that Knut once had a red Lada-style car which was almost identical with Suzanna’s. 🤣
Jee! After ruSSia relatively peacefully inherited Crimea they launched a brute war in Donbas, killing my ex-girlfriend’s only child and causing devastation in Donyetsk and Luhansk. Putin must live in a virtual universe where his paranoid lies have become reality.
For anyone who believes this malignant concoction of lies: there is no hope for you.
How to prevent this poisonous little puff adder from making the same speech in another year’s time:
Option one: The US sends two divisions of mechanized troops; one to Kyiv oblast and one to Odesa oblast. The UK sends one division to Mykolaiv oblast. Poland sends one to Lviv oblast.
Explain to putler: they are there in a defensive capacity. They will not attack unless attacked.
Ukraine will then be able to redeploy their own troops as they see fit, to the main areas of combat.
No need to declare NFZ; they will be naturally providing air cover to their own forces.
Option two : Ukraine immediately joins Nato.
Option three: the allies immediately send jets, MBT’s in large numbers, long range fires including ATACMS and much more heavy artillery.
We already know that options 1 and 2 are ruled out unfortunately.
That leaves option 3.
So fucking do it.
Putin: Ukraine started the war because it asked for weapons before our invasion.