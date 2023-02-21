Ukraine will never be a victory for Putin – Biden

Vitaly Sayenko19:47, 21.02.23

The US president is convinced that the Ukrainians’ love for their country will win.

The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, emphasizes that Ukraine will never be a victory for the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

“A dictator who spends years rebuilding an empire will never be able to weaken people’s love for freedom. Cruelty will never break the will of freedom. And Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia. Never,” Biden said during a speech in Warsaw.

As the American leader emphasized, the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, still doubts that NATO will remain united and that support for Ukraine will continue.

“Putin’s cowardly thirst for land and power will be defeated, and the love of the Ukrainian people for their country will triumph,” Biden emphasized.

