They kill, rape, provoke hunger: Biden called the atrocities of the Russians “disgusting”

Anastasia Pechenyuk19:51, 21.02.23

According to the US president, the whole world cannot take its eyes off the inhumane actions of the Russian Federation and its military.

US President Joe Biden, during a speech at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, timed to the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, listed the war crimes committed by the Russians against our country.

“The Russian army is killing civilians and destroying their homes. They used rape as a weapon of war. They kidnapped Ukrainian children, they destroyed Ukrainian railway stations, maternity hospitals, schools, orphanages. No one, no one can take their eyes off the atrocities that Russia is committing. It is disgusting “, – he said.

Russia’s crimes lead to terrible consequences not only in Ukraine, he added.

“The Russian Federation blocked food supplies, blocked Ukrainian ports, preventing the export of grain. Putin tried to provoke a hunger crisis and put pressure on the poorest countries in Africa, but we did not give in. Jill Biden, my wife, went to Africa to solve this problem,” said Biden.

The American leader also addressed the Russians and warned that the United States “will punish those who commit war crimes and crimes against humanity .

Biden’s visit to Poland

On February 20, US President Joe Biden arrived in Kyiv for an unannounced six-hour visit, becoming the first president of the country to visit Ukraine in the last 15 years. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that this visit demonstrates how important our country is to the whole world. In Kyiv, Biden announced new sanctions against Russia and a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth half a billion dollars.

On Tuesday, February 21, Joe Biden went to Poland, where, in particular, he held a bilateral meeting with the country’s president Andrzej Duda . At the end of the meeting, Duda thanked Biden for his support and praised him for the “spectacular gesture” that showed Russia that no one is afraid of it.

At the beginning of the meeting, Biden said that “NATO is stronger than ever” and called the US-European alliance “the most significant in history.”

