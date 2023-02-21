The White House reacted to Putin’s anti-Western accusations: they are absurd and irresponsible

Veronika Prokhorenko16:03, 21.02.23

Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, emphasized that no one is attacking Russia, and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called Putin’s actions “irresponsible.”

The Administration of US President Joe Biden reacted to Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s rhetoric that it was the West that provoked the Russian-Ukrainian war with its hostile actions.

It should be noted that today, during his message to the Federal Assembly, Putin stated that the Russian Federation’s attack on Ukraine was fully justified for this reason. In response, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan called the allegation “absurd,” reports BFMTV.

“No one is attacking Russia. There is a certain absurdity in the idea that Russia is under some kind of military threat from Ukraine or anyone else,” he said.

Sullivan also commented on the position of American leader Joe Biden on this matter, whose speech is expected on February 21 at 6:30 p.m. Kyiv time. According to Sullivan, Biden is not going to offer Ukraine a diplomatic way to end the war in his speech. Instead, he will mention the difference between the values ​​of democracies and authoritarian regimes and emphasize the fight against aggressors who are trying to destroy the fundamental principles of democracy, Sullivan said.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also made his statement regarding Putin’s speech in a CNN commentary . He commented on the dictator’s main thesis regarding the Russian Federation’s decision to stop participating in the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Weapons and called it “irresponsible” behavior. He emphasized that the White House is ready to restore the relevant partnership at any time.

“We will carefully observe what Russia is actually doing,” he promised.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...