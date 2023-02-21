Six killed in Russian attack on bus stop, residential buildings in Kherson

PHOTOS
21.02.2023 14:44
The enemy shelled a public transport stop and residential buildings in Kherson on Tuesday, killing six people and wounding at least 12.
According to Ukrinform, Ukraine’s South Operational Command said this in a Facebook post.
“In Kherson, the enemy hit residential neighborhoods, critical infrastructure facilities, a kindergarten, a hospital, private garages and cars,” the report said.
It added that several buildings had been severely damaged, whereas in apartment blocks, several apartments caught fire due to a direct hit.
A local market and a public transport stop also came under attack.
Earlier reports said that Russian troops attacked the Kherson region 58 times on February 20.
Photo credit: South Operational Command
