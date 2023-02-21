Six killed in Russian attack on bus stop, residential buildings in Kherson

PHOTOS

The enemy shelled a public transport stop and residential buildings in Kherson on Tuesday, killing six people and wounding at least 12.

According to Ukrinform, Ukraine’s South Operational Command said this in a Facebook post.

“In Kherson, the enemy hit residential neighborhoods, critical infrastructure facilities, a kindergarten, a hospital, private garages and cars,” the report said.

It added that several buildings had been severely damaged, whereas in apartment blocks, several apartments caught fire due to a direct hit.

A local market and a public transport stop also came under attack.

Earlier reports said that Russian troops attacked the Kherson region 58 times on February 20.

