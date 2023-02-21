Russians round up deserters in Kherson Oblast – General Staff

21 FEBRUARY 2023

Deserting is so frequent among Russians in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast that the occupiers have to look for deserters at abandoned cottages and private houses.

Source: evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Due to frequent deserting of the Russian occupying forces, massive raids have been conducted in the Chaplynka district in Kherson Oblast since 20 February of this year.

Russians inspect abandoned cottages and private houses especially carefully.

Background: The Supreme Court of Russia classified the statistics on the deserting of the Russian military.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Like this: Like Loading...