Russians round up deserters in Kherson Oblast – General Staff

21 FEBRUARY 2023
Deserting is so frequent among Russians in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast that the occupiers have to look for deserters at abandoned cottages and private houses.
Source: evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Due to frequent deserting of the Russian occupying forces, massive raids have been conducted in the Chaplynka district in Kherson Oblast since 20 February of this year.
Russians inspect abandoned cottages and private houses especially carefully.
Background: The Supreme Court of Russia classified the statistics on the deserting of the Russian military.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!
3 comments
“Deserting is so frequent among Russians in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast that the occupiers have to look for deserters at abandoned cottages and private houses.”
That’s just splendid. I would like to know how many deserters there are and how many cockroaches are looking for them. That’s x amount of cockroaches not fighting on the front.
I don’t understand, why don’t they just surrender to us???
Because they are ruskies. They can’t think that far.