Putin cancels his 2012 decree on Russia’s moderate foreign policy course

21.02.2023 19:40

President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation abolished one of his “May decrees” of 2012, “On measures to implement the foreign policy course of the Russian Federation.”

The new decree entered into force immediately, Ukrinform reports, referring to Russia’s portal of legal information.

By his decision, Putin canceled a number of instructions he had issued to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other government bodies in 2012. In particular, the 11-year-old decree provided for the “sequential implementation” of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) with the United States.

Earlier on February 21, in an address to the Federal Assembly, Vladimir Putin announced that Russia would suspend participation in START. Also, the course declared in the annulled decree assumed that Russia would get closer to the EU and USA, respect the sovereignty of Moldova, and territorial integrity of all countries.

The new decree also cancels other provisions of Russia’s foreign policy course defined in 2012. Among them is the creation of favorable external conditions for long-term development; firm defense of the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, which require the development of friendly relations between states on the basis of equality, respect for their sovereignty and territorial integrity; promotion in relations with the European Union of creating a single economic and human space from the Atlantic to the Pacific Ocean, etc.

Today, Putin delivered his 18th address to Russia’s Federal Assembly.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...