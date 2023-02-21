Poland closed the last checkpoint for trucks from Belarus

Lyudmila Zhernovska23:21, 21.02.23

This is how the Polish authorities reacted to the restrictions on Polish carriers.

The Polish authorities have closed the last working checkpoint on the border for trucks from Belarus .

The Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration of Poland Mariusz Kaminski decided to restrict the movement of trucks through the Kukuriki border checkpoint from 19:00 on February 21, according to the official statement of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

“In connection with the restrictions imposed by the Belarusian authorities on the possibility of Polish carriers to cross the border at the border crossings with Lithuania and Latvia, Minister Mariusz Kaminski decided to limit the movement of trucks from Belarus at the Kukurika-Kozlovichi border. The restriction does not apply to passenger transportation at the border transition in Terespol,” the message reads.

It is noted that traffic will be suspended until the Belarusian authorities lift restrictions on Polish carriers.

