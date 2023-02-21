Over 20 EU countries support joint ammunition purchases for Ukraine – media

21.02.2023

As many as 22 EU member states support the joint procurement of ammunition for Ukraine.

That’s according to Slovenia’s STA news agency, Ukrinform reports.

“Slovenia is among the 22 EU countries that support joint EU procurement of ammunition for Ukraine, Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon said after Monday’s meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels,” the report reads.

According to Fajon, the defense ministers of the EU member states will discuss establishing an EU purchase mechanism at an informal meeting in Stockholm in early March.

