Netherlands to send 230 military instructors to train Ukrainian soldiers in Germany

21.02.2023 06:45

This year, the Netherlands will send another 230 military instructors to Germany to train Ukrainian soldiers.

This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to NOS.

“The Dutch government will send another 230 military to Germany to train Ukrainians this year. Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Wopke Hoekstra, Minister of Defense Kajsa Ollongren and Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher wrote to the House of Representatives that this year they will contribute to the training of a total of 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers,” the report says.

The first 30 Dutch military instructors will arrive in April and May for four weeks, another 200 in August and September for six weeks.

In addition, Dutch military personnel remain involved in the training of Ukrainians in Great Britain throughout the year.

“Given the large-scale mobilization in Russia, the training of the Ukrainian military is important for Ukrainian stability,” the Dutch ministers emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, the military aid of the Netherlands to Ukraine exceeded EUR 1 billion. In 2023, the Netherlands plans to allocate EUR 2.5 billion in support of Ukraine.

(c)UKRINFORM 2023

