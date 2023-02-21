Joe Biden’s ‘blank cheque’ Ukraine policy attacked by Ron DeSantis

The Florida governor and likely presidential candidate has warned against unlimited spending in support of Kyiv

By Rozina WASHINGTON EDITOR

Feb 20

Florida governor Ron DeSantis attacked Joe Biden’s “blank-cheque policy” towards Ukraine after the US president made a surprise trip to Kyiv on Monday.

Mr Biden made the visit, shrouded in secrecy amid security concerns, to convey America’s “unwavering support” ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

During his brief trip, the US president announced a half-billion dollar package of extra military funding for Ukraine, declaring: “We’re not leaving.”

The visit was designed to shore up support at home as well as abroad, amid growing scepticism among conservative lawmakers over America’s financial backing of the war.

Mr DeSantis, the popular Republican governor and likely presidential candidate, added his voice to those concerns on Monday, warning against unlimited spending.

It marked the first significant foray into foreign policy for the 44-year-old governor, who is widely considered the strongest potential Republican challenger to Donald Trump’s 2024 bid.

He told Fox News: “[The Biden administration] have effectively a blank-cheque policy with no clear, strategic objective identified, and these things can escalate.

“I don’t think it’s in our interests to be getting into a proxy war with China, getting involved over things like the borderlands or over Crimea.”

Joe Biden at St Michael’s Golden-Domed Cathedral in Kyiv on MondayCREDIT: AFP

Mr DeSantis, who is considered a leading Republican 2024 contender, added: “I think it would behoove them to identify what is the strategic objective that they’re trying to achieve, but just saying it’s an open-ended blank cheque, that is not acceptable”.

Mr DeSantis had previously side-stepped discussion of the Ukraine war, but he expounded on his view of the war in the wide-ranging interview on Monday.

It comes as polls show the American public is growing weary of the huge spending to aid Ukraine amid persistently high inflation at home.

Standing alongside Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in the Ukrainian capital, Mr Biden said the new military package would include more air surveillance radars, anti-tank missiles, shells for Howitzers but no new advanced weaponry.

America has been the largest financial backer to the Ukrainian war effort and has already committed around $30 billion in security assistance since Russia’s invasion began on February 24, 2022, including Himars long-range missiles that have helped turn the course of the war.

Mr Biden said broad, bipartisan support for Ukraine remained in Washington.

“For all the disagreement we have in our Congress on some issues, there is significant agreement on support for Ukraine,” he said.

Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelensky embrace in Kyiv CREDIT: DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images

In their joint remarks, Mr Zelensky thanked Mr Biden for his “leadership” and called his visit “a historic moment” for his country.

“This conversation brings us closer to victory,” Mr Zelensky told the US president.

However, an influential, ultra-conservative flank of the GOP has been vocal about its intention to end large-scale packages for the war.

It has reportedly led the White House to privately warn Kyiv its financial and military support could soon be curtailed by Republicans who now control the House of Representatives.



Congressman Matt Gaetz, one of the most hardline aid sceptics, has introduced a “Ukraine Fatigue Resolution” calling for an end to all US military and financial aid.

“America is in a state of managed decline, and it will exacerbate if we continue to haemorrhage taxpayer dollars toward a foreign war,” Mr Gaetz said.

The resolution, with 10 Republican co-sponsors, urges Ukraine and Russia to reach a peace agreement.

Speaking on Monday, Mr DeSantis argued Russia’s war in Ukraine may never have happened “but for the weakness that the president showed” on the global stage, in particular during the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The governor added: “So I think while he’s over there, I think I and many Americans are thinking to ourselves, okay, ‘He’s very concerned about those borders halfway around the world. He’s not done anything to secure our own border here at home’.”

The governor made the comments while on a multi-state “law and order” tour of Democrat-held cities offering a “blueprint” to fight crime, fuelling further speculation he is preparing to mount a presidential bid

Like this: Like Loading...