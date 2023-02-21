Endless Flow Of ‘Cargo 200’ To Russia: Shocking Footage From Novosibirsk Airport

Hundreds of coffins have been caught on video

21.02.2023

The Love Novosibirsk telegram channel has published a video showing around a hundred coffins. According to the channel, the video was made at Novosibirsk’s Tolmachevo airport, and in the zinc boxes are the bodies of those killed in Ukraine.

The video was sent by one of the channel’s subscribers. It is not known when the video was recorded.

“Love Novosibirsk” reports that death certificates are attached to the coffins, some with the region or locality where the cargo will be sent next.

Airport workers showed them how hundreds of zinc coffins with the bodies of mobilised people killed in Ukraine arrive.

Copies of death certificates are attached directly to the coffins. They will be transported further around the region by trucks.

