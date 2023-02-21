Biden trip to Ukraine ripped by GOP lawmakers: ‘Incredibly insulting’

President Joe Biden, centre left, meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Mariinsky Palace during an unannounced visit in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

By Jeff Mordock – The Washington Times – Monday, February 20, 2023

Republican lawmakers criticized President Biden’s surprise visit Monday to Ukraine, saying he should focus on domestic issues such as the chaos at America’s southern border.

They said Mr. Biden should not send billions to Ukraine while Americans are struggling at home with high inflation, soaring gas prices and migrants flooding across the border. They urged Mr. Biden to spend less on Ukraine and increase funding to protect the southern border.

“Breathtaking that President Biden can show up in Ukraine to ensure their border is secure but can’t do the same for America,” Rep. Scott Perry, Pennsylvania Republican, wrote on Twitter.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican and potential 2024 presidential candidate, also accused the president of neglecting U.S. problems in favor of kowtowing to Ukraine.

“I think I and many Americans are thinking to ourselves, ‘OK, he’s very concerned about those borders halfway around the world. He’s not done anything to secure our own border here at home.’ We’ve had millions and millions of people pour in, tens of thousands of Americans dead because of fentanyl, and then, of course, we just suffered a national humiliation of having China fly a spy balloon clear across the continental United States,” he said in an appearance on Fox News, ” So we have a lot of problems accumulating here in our own country that he is neglecting.”

