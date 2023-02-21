Biden addressed the Russians: We will punish those who commit war crimes

Yana Stavska19:16, 21.02.23

Biden also emphasized that the end of the war depends only on Russia, rightly noting that if the Ukrainians lay down their arms, they will simply lose their country.

US President Joe Biden, while in Warsaw, addressed the Russians about the war of aggression unleashed by their country.

In his message, Biden said that all the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin about the alleged threat from the West and specifically the USA are nothing more than lies.

“I want to appeal to the Russian people: the USA and European countries do not want to destroy Russia. We do not plan to attack Russia, take over Russia, as Putin said today. We want to live in peace. We are not your enemies,” he said.

Biden also emphasized that the end of the war depends only on Russia, rightly noting that if the Ukrainians lay down their arms, they will simply lose their country.

“This war is not out of necessity, it is a tragedy. This war was chosen by Putin. It started at his will. He can end this war at any moment, he just needs to say one word. If Russia stops its invasion, the war will end right now. If Ukrainians will stop defending themselves – that will be the end of Ukraine. Therefore, we will help Ukraine defend itself,” the US president said.

According to him, the US is “doing everything necessary to make Russia pay a high price”: “And this week we will announce new sanctions, we will bring to justice those who are responsible for starting this war. We will punish those who commit war crimes and crimes against humanity”.

(c)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...