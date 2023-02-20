Zelenskyy: We prepare for short war and for Ukraine’s victory

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is preparing for a short war and its victory, and that the Russians will never succeed in capturing Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Italian media; Corriere della Sera; and in an interview with Rai TV channel

Quote: “The Russians have not yet understood that we are stronger today than we were a year ago, and they will never succeed in capturing Ukraine, as they hoped.”

“We are preparing for a short war and for our victory. The sooner it happens, the fewer victims we will have. In 2014, the conflict froze, and it did not work to our advantage. The Minsk agreements gave Putin time to prepare for a surprise attack last year, and we will not fall into the same trap again. Our soldiers are more motivated because they are protecting their families and their homes.

On the other hand, we saw that economic sanctions against Moscow are a great help; they give us time and space for self-organisation.”

Details: Asked if it is worth losing people to protect the small town of Bakhmut, Zelenskyy answered that it is important for Ukraine to protect it, but not at any cost and not so that everyone dies.

“We will fight as long as it is reasonable. The Russians then want to continue the offensive to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, as far as the borders of Donbas and as far as Dnipro, if they can. We are resisting, and simultaneously, we are preparing the next counteroffensive,” Zelenskyy said.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/02/19/7390052/

