Zelenskyy: Macron is wasting time in negotiations with Russia

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, is wasting time considering any dialogue with Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Corriere della Sera, Italian news outlet; European Pravda

Zelenskyy commented on Macron’s statement that Russia should be “defeated but not crushed“, and the conflict in Ukraine should be resolved through negotiations.

“This will be a useless dialogue. In fact, Macron is wasting his time. I have come to the conclusion that we are not capable of changing Russia’s attitude,” Zelenskyy said.

On Friday, at the Munich Security Conference, Macron called on allies to increase military support for Ukraine.

He also said that he does not believe that a change of regime will somehow fix the situation in Russia.

Zelenskyy and Macron held a telephone conversation on Sunday evening; the Ukrainian leader said that measures to implement the “peace formula” were discussed.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/02/20/7390072/

