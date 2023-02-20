We are talking about 8-9 battalions: Reznikov spoke about the formation of a “tank fist”, made of Leopard 2s and Leopard 1s

20.02.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

The Ukrainian Armed Forces plan to form at least two tank battalions armed with German Leopard 2s. In addition, another 6-7 battalions that will be composed of older Leopard 1 tanks.

This was announced by Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov. According to TSN , this was also discussed during the talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden on Monday, February 20, in Kiev.

“I’m sure there will be at least two battalions of Leopard 2 tanks. And we will also probably have six or seven battalions of Leopard 1 tanks with plenty of ammunition. It will be a coalition. Different countries will provide these Leopard 1 tanks. And there will also be Challenger 2 tanks, Abrams, and AMX-10 light tanks from France,” Reznikov said.

The minister expressed hope that Ukraine would receive the Leopard 2 tanks before April 2023. However, their delivery will depend on the timing of the training of the crews of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As reported by OBOZREVATEL:

Leopard 2A4 tanks will be in Ukraine in March 2023. Those of them that Canada provided today are in Poland, where instructors also arrived to train the Ukrainian military. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister of Poland and Minister of National Defense of the country Mariusz Blaszczak following the results of Ramstein on February 14.

At the same time, exercises of Ukrainian tank crews on the development of Leopard 2 tanks began in Poland.

In Germany, Ukrainian crews of Leopard 2 tanks are also being trained .

