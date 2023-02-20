Ukrainian military in Germany fired the first shot from the Leopard 2A6 tank: historical video

20.02.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

On Monday, February 20, the Ukrainian crew fired the first shot on a German Leopard2A6 tank . The historic moment was shown on video.

It was posted on Facebook by Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksiy Makeev. According to him, the shot was fired during training at a military training ground near the north German city of Munster. The published footage was filmed from the German Fuchs armored personnel carrier.

Recall that earlier the Ukrainian military, who are studying in Poland to operate modern Leopard 2 battle tanks, highly appreciated the capabilities of this Western armored vehicle. They are also sure that the time allotted for mastering German battle tanks under the accelerated program will be enough for them: experienced tankers, who are also highly motivated, went to the training.

In particular, Vadim Khodak, Major of the 4th Tank Brigade, said that “the vehicle is very high quality and good. Our soldiers liked it very much.”

The exercises of Ukrainian crews of Leopard 2 tanks in Germany started on February 13. Training should end by the beginning of the second quarter of 2023 (i.e. in March or at least the end of February).

Recall that the federal government promised Ukraine 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks . This military equipment will be handed over to other allies of Kyiv.

– Polish President Andrzej Duda said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to receive Western Leopard 2 tanks and modernized T-72s in the near future. According to him, the equipment may be at the front within a few months.

– Earlier, the German media stated that the training of the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to control the Leopard 2 tanks will take place in turbo mode.

