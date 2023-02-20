Ukraine-Russia war latest: Joe Biden hits out at Putin on surprise visit to Kyiv

Telegraph live

Feb 20

KEY MOMENTS

Joe Biden has hit out at Vladimir Putin on his first visit to Kyiv since the war began.

The US president said the Russian leader was “dead wrong” for thinking that Ukraine was weak and the West was divided.

Mr Biden, whose trip was not announced ahead of time, met with Volodymr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, and said: “I’m here to show our unwavering support for the nation’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Speaking at the Mariinsky Palace, he said: “One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands.”

He said he would announce another delivery of critical equipment, including artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars to help protect the Ukrainian people from aerial bombardments.

Zelensky: Russia has ‘no chance’

Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia did not stand a chance of winning its war after Joe Biden promised additional arms supplies on a surprise visit to Kyiv.

“This is an unequivocal signal that Russian attempts to win will have no chance,” the Ukrainian president said, referring to the US leader’s visit and new pledges of military support.

“Together we will protect our cities, our people from the terror of Russia,” he said.

Pictured: Biden in Kyiv

Biden and Zelensky CREDIT: Twitter/ @michaelh002/Twitter/ @michaelh002

US President Joe Biden (L) walks next to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) as he arrives for a visit in Kyiv on February 20, 2023 CREDIT: DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP

Germany welcomes Biden’s visit to Ukraine

Joe Biden’s visit to Ukraine is a “good signal”, a German government spokesperson has said.

Steffen Hebestreit said during a government press conference that the visit was a “good signal,” but declined to provide further comment.

Biden: ‘One year later, Kyiv stands’

“I’m here to show our unwavering support for the nation’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity,” President Biden tells Volodymr Zelensky in Kyiv.

Speaking at Mariinsky Palace, Joe Biden said: “One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands.”

Biden will announce new military aid package worth $500million

Joe Biden will announce a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $500 million on Tuesday.

The package will include more military equipment including artillery ammunition, more javelins and Howitzers, CNN reported.

Volodymr Zelensky said that he discussed “long-range weapons and the weapons that may still be supplied to Ukraine even though it wasn’t supplied before.” during the US president’s visit to Kyiv on Monday

Biden meets Zelensky

Welcoming Joe Biden to Kyiv, Volodymr Zelensky has posted a picture of the pair of them together on Instagram.

He wrote: “Joseph Biden…welcome to Kyiv! Your visit is an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians.”

Delivering ammunition to Ukraine could determine outcome of war, Borrell says

The European Union needs to ensure that Ukraine has enough ammunition to continue its fight against the Russian invasion, the EU’s top diplomat said on Monday.

“It is the most urgent issue. If we fail on that, the result of the war is in danger,” Josep Borrell said before a meeting with foreign affairs ministers from the EU countries in Brussels.

“The Russian artillery shoots about 50,000 shots a day, and Ukraine needs to be at the same level of capacity. They have cannons but they lack ammunition.”

Beijing slams ‘false’ US claims that China may arm Russia

Beijing has slammed what it called “false” claims by the United States that China is considering arming Russia in its war against Ukraine.

“We do not accept the United States’ finger-pointing on China-Russia relations, let alone coercion and pressure,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular briefing, accusing Washington of “spreading false information”.

Like this: Like Loading...