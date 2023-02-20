Russia says its army hits deployment point of UAVs in Ukraine’s Khmelnytskyi region

Russian forces also hit artillery ammunition depot near Grechany railway station, says Defense Ministry spokesman Konashenkov

The Russian military has hit the deployment point of the 383rd regiment of unmanned aerial vehicles of the armed forces of Ukraine in the western Khmelnytskyi region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

“Russian army also hit an artillery ammunition depot near the Grechany railway station with strikes from long-range precision missiles,” Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov told reporters in Moscow, according to the state-owned TASS news agency.

Russian air defense systems destroyed six Ukrainian drones over the past day in some settlements in the Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson regions in Ukraine, he said.

According to Konashenkov, since the beginning of its “special military operation” in Ukraine, the Russian army destroyed 385 aircraft, 208 helicopters, 3,132 unmanned aerial vehicles, 404 anti-aircraft missile systems, 7,875 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,020 multiple rocket launcher combat vehicles, 4,101 field artillery and mortars, as well as 8,388 special military vehicles.

https://www.yenisafak.com/en/world/russia-says-its-army-hits-deployment-point-of-uavs-in-ukraines-khmelnytskyi-region-3660864

