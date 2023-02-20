Reznikov: We are ready for Russia’s offensive, preparing counteroffensive

20.02.2023

Last year has proven that Ukraine is able to not only stop the advance of Russian forces but also defeat them on the battlefield.

hat’s according to Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s Defense Minister, who spoke in an interview with Forbes.

“Right now, there is a process of amassing resources on both sides. Each side is ready to take the initiative, and we’re waiting. We’re ready for an offensive by the Russians and we’re preparing a counter-offensive. Our key goal in this war is to win by freeing all temporarily occupied territories, liberating our people and holding responsible those accountable before an international tribunal. We believe that together with the entire civilized world, we can do this. We have proved this past year that Ukraine is able not only to stop the Russian army but to defeat it,” Reznikov said.

According to the minister, Ukraine could win over Russia due to the weapons provided by Western partners.

“No one believed that David would defeat Goliath but it happened thanks to that stone in a sling. In our case, David, with the help of the weapons from our friends, will defeat Goliath,” Reznikov stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov of Ukraine said that following the Ukrainian delegation’s visit to Brussels, the “panzer fist” for Ukraine would strengthen, set in a few months to be able to resolve the tasks, according to plan conceived by Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi.

