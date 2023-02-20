Japan planning to provide $5.5B in additional financial aid for Ukraine

20.02.2023 14:22

Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida has stated that Japan will provide $5.5 billion in additional financial aid for the reconstruction of infrastructure in Ukraine.

According to Kyodo News, Kishida said at a meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Monday that he will invite Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky to a Group of Seven online summit on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of the country later this week.

During the online summit, the leaders are expected to reaffirm their unity in tackling Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

In addition, in the virtual gathering, the G7 nations of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, plus the European Union, are expected to agree to continue supporting Ukraine.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...