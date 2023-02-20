scradge1

It’s time to admit it: Mitt Romney was right about Russia

An article from Feb 27, 2022

https://edition.cnn.com/2022/02/22/politics/mitt-romney-russia-ukraine/index.html

  1. Romney was definitely correct.

    He was easy to lampoon due to his personality and got hit unfairly especially over the “binders of women” comment in regards to potential cabinet members. I understand though that he literally did have binders full of candidates with CVs and resumes. Like seven pound binders if NPR (National Public Radio) is to be believed. In fact it indicates a systematic methodological search which if you believe in gender equality is something you would applaud.

    I wish Romney had been wrong and they had taken advantage of the opportunity to lock in Europe as their energy customers and use those revenues to build their economy in other areas. Russia lost an opportunity to move forward for nothing.

