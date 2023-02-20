February 20, 2023February 20, 2023 scradge1 It’s time to admit it: Mitt Romney was right about Russia An article from Feb 27, 2022 https://edition.cnn.com/2022/02/22/politics/mitt-romney-russia-ukraine/index.html Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
One comment
Romney was definitely correct.
He was easy to lampoon due to his personality and got hit unfairly especially over the “binders of women” comment in regards to potential cabinet members. I understand though that he literally did have binders full of candidates with CVs and resumes. Like seven pound binders if NPR (National Public Radio) is to be believed. In fact it indicates a systematic methodological search which if you believe in gender equality is something you would applaud.
I wish Romney had been wrong and they had taken advantage of the opportunity to lock in Europe as their energy customers and use those revenues to build their economy in other areas. Russia lost an opportunity to move forward for nothing.