Italy’s Prime Minister will visit Kyiv on Tuesday, announce new weapons

19 FEBRUARY 2023

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will pay a long-planned visit to Ukraine on Tuesday, 21 February, during which she will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: il Fatto Quotidiano news outlet; European Pravda

Before her visit to Ukraine, Meloni is expected to stop in Warsaw and hold talks with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, one of the Italian premier’s closest allies in the group of European conservatives.

As media outlets state, in Kyiv, Meloni will meet with Zelenskyy to reaffirm Italy’s support for Ukraine, as well as to announce the sixth military aid package approved by the Italian government and the joint transfer with France of the SAMP/T anti-aircraft missile system, which should be ready in the spring.

The content of the aid package is not disclosed, but according to il Fatto Quotidiano, Italy will not transfer tanks to Ukraine because it does not have enough of them, and neither will the dispatch of F-16 fighter jets be discussed.

Earlier, Meloni herself confirmed her intention to visit Kyiv and invited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit Rome. According to the Italian PM, her visit should take place before the end of winter.

Background: The Prime Minister of Italy confirmed the “strong” support of the Italian government for Ukraine after former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi made critical statements against Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

