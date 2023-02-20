February 20, 2023 scradge1 DOMINIC LAWSON: I’d love to believe that Ukraine was simply Putin’s war, but the cold reality is it’s the Russian people’s too https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-11769859/DOMINIC-LAWSON-Id-love-believe-Ukraine-just-Putins-war-Russian-peoples-too.html Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
“Anton Krasovsky, said in a broadcast last October that the way to treat Ukrainian children who complained about being occupied by Russia was ‘just drown kids like that . . . they should be thrown in a river with a strong current [or] just stuff them in a spruce house and burn it.”
Ukrainians will remember that very well. For RuZZia ever to stand a scintilla of a chance of climbing out of the fiery pits of hell, this nazi devil should suffer in exactly the same way he describes in his sickening, primitive and savage words.