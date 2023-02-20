Biden announced new sanctions against Russia: who will be hit

Vitaly Saenko, Anastasia Gorbacheva13:44, 20.02.23

The President of the United States said that Russia wanted to wipe Ukraine off the map.

US President Joe Biden announced new sanctions against the Russian Federation this week. Elites and companies working for the Russian war machine will be hit.

“Later this week, we will announce additional sanctions against the elites and companies that fuel the Russian war machine. The price Ukraine has paid is incredibly high, and the casualties were too high. We mourn with the families of all those who have lost loved ones in this tough, unjust war. We we know that there will be difficult days, weeks and years ahead,” the American leader said at a joint briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev following the talks.

In addition, he pointed out that the Kremlin’s goal was to wipe Ukraine off the map.

“Putin’s campaign of conquest has failed. Russian troops have lost half of the territories previously occupied. Young talented Russian people are leaving Russia, there are tens of thousands of them, and they do not want to return to Russia. They are flying away not only from the Russian military, they are leaving Russia as such. Because they do not see a future in their country. The Russian economy is now a backwater, isolated and struggling for life,” Biden said.

In addition, the politician pointed out that Russian President Vladimir Putin counted on the fact that Western countries would not support Kyiv.

“Putin thought that Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought that we would not come together. He thought that NATO would not support Ukraine. He thought that he would outlive us. I don’t think he thinks the same now. God knows what he thinks, but he doesn’t think so anymore. He just played a bad game. And a year later, the proof is right in this room: we stand together, “summed up the US president.

