War update: Logistics problems force Russians to send inoperative S-300 systems back to manufacturers

19.02.2023

Due to logistics problems and the impossibility of promptly servicing equipment in combat conditions, Russian troops are sending modernized S-300 air defense missile systems back to manufacturers after they fail prematurely.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Over the past day, Russian troops launched four air strikes and 15 missile strikes, mostly on civil infrastructure in the Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Kherson regions. The enemy also opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) over 50 times.

The threat of Russian missile strikes is persisting all over Ukraine.

Russian invaders continue focusing efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions.

In the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s Defense Forces have repelled enemy attacks near the Kharkiv region’s Hrianykivka and Masiutivka, the Luhansk region’s Bilohorivka, Chervonopopivka and Kreminna, and the Donetsk region’s Vyimka, Fedorivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Berkhivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske and Chasiv Yar.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy continues to keep certain military units within the areas bordering with Ukraine. However, no enemy offensive groupings were detected.

Over the past day, twenty-three settlements came under enemy fire, including the Sumy region’s Kozache, Buniakine, Ryzhivka, Volfyne, Volodymyrivka, and the Kharkiv region’s Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan, Strilecha and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, Russian troops shelled the Kharkiv region’s Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Kupiansk and Berestove, the Luhansk region’s Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Chervonopopivka, Kreminna, Dibrova and Bilohorivka, and the Donetsk region’s Rozdolivka and Spirne.

In the Bakhmut direction, Russian invaders opened fire on 21 settlements, namely the Donetsk region’s Zaliznianske, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka and New York.

In the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions, Russian troops launched artillery strikes on 16 settlements, including the Donetsk region’s Avdiivka, Vodiane, Vesele, Nevelske, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Bohoiavlenka, Velyka Novosilka, Zolota Nyva, Vuhledar and Neskuchne.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian occupiers shelled the Donetsk region’s Vremivka and the Zaporizhzhia region’s Malynivka, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka and Bilohiria.

In the Kherson direction, Russian troops launched artillery strikes on the city of Kherson and near 27 more settlements, namely the Kherson region’s Beryslav, Kozatske, Poniativka, Sadove, Vesele, Antonivka, Veletenske and Berehove.

In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian air forces have launched six strikes on enemy personnel and military equipment clusters, as well as one Russian air defense missile system position. Ukraine’s anti-aircraft defense units shot down two Kalibr-type cruise missiles, while missile and artillery units hit one enemy personnel cluster.

