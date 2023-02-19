Ukraine restored two railway routes to Poland (photo)

Train traffic has been restored at two sections on the border with Poland, for this purpose Ukrzaliznytsia repaired almost 70 km of tracks and renovated 10 bridges at Derzhkordon-Starzhava-Khyriv-Nyzhankovichi-Derzhkordon (line 102) and Khyriv-Sambir sections.

This was reported by the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine.

UZ also repaired the station infrastructure in Khyrov, Nyzhankovychy and Starzhav.

“Thanks to the completion of these projects, we will significantly increase the carrying capacity of our western border, in particular its key direction – the Polish one. These are additional opportunities for exporters, additional logistical routes for transporting international aid to Ukraine and accelerating Ukraine’s integration into the European market,” commented Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine – Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure.

The railway to the border with Poland has been restored. Photo: Ministry of Reconstruction

The railway to the border with Poland has been restored. Map of the Ministry of Recovery

The restoration of these two sections are not the only railway projects that have been implemented in recent months. In 2022, the reconstruction and electrification of the Kovel-Izov-Derzhkordon section was completed.

“The partnership between Ukraine and Poland is currently a cornerstone not only of stable logistics routes for exporters, but also of ensuring Ukraine’s defense capability,” Kubrakov added.

The railway to the border with Poland has been restored. Photo: Ministry of Reconstruction

The railway to the border with Poland has been restored. Photo: Ministry of Reconstruction

It is also noted that in addition to this, the development of the automobile border infrastructure within the framework of the “Open Border” project continues.

In particular, the “Nyzhankovichi-Malkhovice” checkpoint was opened for the movement of empty trucks, the capacity of the “Krakivets-Korchova” checkpoint was modernized and increased, and an infrastructural solution was found to reduce queues at the “Yagodin-Dorogusk” checkpoint.

