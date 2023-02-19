February 19, 2023 scradge1 This is very horrible news if true https://www.cbsnews.com/news/china-considering-providing-lethal-support-aid-russia-invasion-ukraine-antony-blinken-says/ Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
3 comments
A fearless president might say to the chicoms: “if you do this, our response will be catastrophic for you. It will initially be financial, but all options are on the table.”
He/she might also say to putler: “if you go ahead with this, we will have no alternative but to enter Ukraine with our armed forces. We have no intention of letting you steal Ukraine’s land or any other people’s land.”
But … we have no such president.
I think that the average reader knows that we’ve been warning continuously about the weak signals that we’ve been sending out to the trash countries on this globe since the war started. This piece of news, if true, is just another consequence of our completely slow, weak and half-hearted efforts to defeat mafia land. Then, we have Iran, North Korea AND bat virus land helping the crime syndicate to kill, murder, maim and destroy in Ukraine.
Apple buyers (and all Made in China buyers), do you copy?