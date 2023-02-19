Snipers of Security Service of Ukraine show “night hunting for Russians”

18 FEBRUARY 2023

Snipers of the Special Operations Center A of the Security Service of Ukraine have released a video showing the night hunting for Russians in Donbas.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine

Quote: “Our special forces shoot the invaders in one of the hottest areas.

Having completed their task, the group of fighters of the Special Operations Center A of the Security Service of Ukraine returned without any losses.”

