Snipers of Security Service of Ukraine show “night hunting for Russians”

18 FEBRUARY 2023
Snipers of the Special Operations Center A of the Security Service of Ukraine have released a video showing the night hunting for Russians in Donbas.
Source: Security Service of Ukraine
Quote: “Our special forces shoot the invaders in one of the hottest areas.
Having completed their task, the group of fighters of the Special Operations Center A of the Security Service of Ukraine returned without any losses.”
