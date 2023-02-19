Russia’s Eliminationist Rhetoric Against Ukraine: A Collection

“Everything that is connected with the common history, culture, spirituality of the Russian and Ukrainian peoples, acts on the demon-possessed Bandera people like incense on devils. Our army liberates the Ukrainian land from evil spirits. The idol of Bandera will be destroyed, and the world will become cleaner and freer.” (March 29, 2022) “Does anyone still have doubts that Russia is freeing the Ukrainian people from absolute evil? It was grown in the ideological laboratories of Western intelligence services, pumped up with hatred and armed to the teeth, its goal is the destruction of our common values, everything that is dear to us. Therefore, only demilitarization, denazification and the trial of Nazi criminals. Therefore – only victory!” (March 30, 2022)“It is necessary to destroy the Nazi reptile in its Kiev nest. We must go to the end. Like in `45.” (April 14, 2022) “We understand that in the person of this regime we are dealing not only with an anti-Russian, but also with an anti-Christian force. In other words, with Satanists. Nazism, paganism, the occult and Satanism have always gone hand in hand – this was the case in the Third Reich, this is happening today in Ukraine… After liberation, Ukraine will need not only denazification, but also serious spiritual ‘treatment.’ Not only a new Nuremberg, but also, figuratively speaking, baptism in the waters of the Dnieper.” (April 18, 2022) “Those war criminals who survive the process of demilitarization and denazification must be tried and executed publicly. How our grandfathers and great-grandfathers executed the Bandera bastard.” (April 22, 2022)The “Ukrainian Nazis” face two outcomes: “crawling on their knees into captivity and then under the tribunal or into hell. There are no other scenarios for them and cannot be.” (April 26, 2022) “The Ukrainian government is confidently leading the country along the path of Nazi Germany, to spiritual, cultural and political suicide. Russian classics, which make up a significant part of world culture, are being sacrificed to bestial Russophobia. The nature of this hatred is understandable: the very existence of the Russian world and everything connected with it is death for Ukrainian Nazism, the virus of which was grown in Western ideological laboratories and artificially brought to the historical lands of Russia … I am sure that after the defeat of Nazism, Russian classics will return to Ukrainian soil. This will become an important tool for denazification of the country. Russian culture and Nazism are incompatible.” (April 27, 2022) Those captured Nazis who will not be shot by the verdict of the tribunal should be sent to the most black and hard work to restore the cities of Donbass they destroyed. There will be places for them in the Crimean colony. Here they will find a ‘warm’ welcome, lessons in the Russian language and anti-fascism, which they will remember for the rest of their lives.” (May 20, 2022) “It is difficult to argue with the obvious fact that Ukraine has adopted the methods of ISIS (the organization is banned in the Russian federation)… [Russia] will give a worthy and fair response to the terrorist state of Ukraine, will protect its people and fraternal peoples.” (June 29, 2022) “Ukraine has already committed so many terrorist attacks, so many crimes against humanity that it has lost all right to its statehood. Ukrainian statehood has become an idol to which bloody sacrifices are constantly made. This idol must be destroyed. The sooner Ukraine in its current form disappears from the political map of the world, the better it will be for the peoples of this country, which the Kyiv regime mercilessly throws into the meat grinder of war, and for the entire world community, for which the Ukrainian state has become a source of endless problems and tension.” (July 12, 2022) The Ukrainian regime “is not just Nazi and anti-Russian, it is anti-human. Ukrainian statehood is Moloch [a pagan deity], to whom children are sacrificed. This filthy idol must be destroyed, it has no place in history.” (July 27, 2022) “The forces that seized the Mother of Russian cities and other lands of historical Russia are anti-Russian, anti-Christian, anti-human.” (July 28, 2022)“The Russian world is returning to its natural borders. I am sure that this process will continue. Our glorious ancestors for centuries mastered, developed and defended these lands not for the bastards who do not remember their relationship, the followers of the sect of Nazis and traitors, to ‘panow’ on them.” (Aug. 8, 2022)“The future of Ukraine, or rather what remains of it, is possible only with the complete elimination of Ukrainian statehood. We must work to ensure that a new enemy does not grow up near us, in a more serious guise.” (Sept. 1, 2022) “Unfortunately, the ideology of state terrorism is shared by at least part of Ukrainian society. This is evidenced by the outbursts of demonic joy on the Internet about every terrorist attack staged by the Kyiv regime. This is a disease of public consciousness, which will also have to be treated during the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine. Everyone should know that the end of terrorists is always the same – dog death and eternal damnation. So it was, is and will be.” (Sept. 3, 2022) “Ukraine is a terrorist state. There can only be one end for terrorists. Proven by history.” (Sept. 16, 2022) “It is not the Russian language that will disappear, but Ukraine.” (Oct. 21, 2022) “Now it’s our turn to burn out the Nazi plague with a red-hot iron. And the best guarantee that it will never again crawl out of its rotten catches and will not again strike minds and souls is the liquidation of Ukrainian statehood, which gave birth to Nazism. This will be a new day of liberation for the millions of people who today are held hostage by a terrorist state.”(Oct. 28, 2022) “Those who occupy Odessa and other Russian cities are of no historical value. The Empress will definitely return to her rightful place, and Bandera’s garbage will be thrown to the dustbin of history.” (Nov. 8, 2022)“Perhaps the West believes that [Hitler] managed to breed a special ‘breed’ of the Nazis, intended exclusively for ‘hunting’ for Russia and Russians – as breeds of dogs are bred. No one remembers that in fact one of the main ‘generic signs’ of the failed Ukrainian statehood in the nineteenth-twentieth, and in the forties of the last century was anti-Semitism… Only the elimination of the Kyiv junta and the dismantling of Ukrainian statehood, impregnated with Nazism, are a reliable guarantee of peace and security for all peoples.” (Nov. 8/9, 2022) “We are fed up with ‘square’ disgusting to the throat. And no amount of weapons will help the Kyiv regime to once again get into the Crimea with its snout and put its pig’s hooves on our table. There can be only one result of such attempts: the loss of new territories by the former Ukraine in addition to those already lost and the appearance of thousands of new graves in Ukrainian cemeteries. (Jan. 19, 2023) “The failed Ukrainian statehood is based not only on the ideological code of Russophobia, which the West uses today, but also on the code of anti-Semitism.” (Jan. 26/27, 2023)