Recreation centre in Berdiansk used by Russian troops as hospital is in flames

Berdiansk City Council reports that the Raiskyi kutochok (Paradise Corner) recreation centre, which used to be a hospital for Russian soldiers, is on fire.

Source: Berdiansk City Council, citing the locals

Details: As the city council states, Berdiansk residents report on social media that there is a large fire on the Berdiansk Strait (presumably the Raiskyi kutochok recreation centre).

According to preliminary information from the department, it was in this institution that the occupiers set up a hospital. Before the war, it belonged to Oleksii Bakai, Head of Berdiansk District State Administration.

