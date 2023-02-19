Kadyrov preparing for Russia’s collapse?

Russian president Vladimir Putin’s ally who leads Chechnya- Ramzan Kadyrov- said that he plans to set up his own private military company in the style of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner Group of mercenaries one day. Rise of mercenary forces outside the Russian army has raised alarm in the Kremlin, in particular because of Putin’s serious health problems.

Ramzan Kadyrov said Wagner, which has been fighting alongside Russian troops in Ukraine, has achieved “impressive results” and that private military companies were a necessity, as per news agency Reuters.

“We can say confidently that Wagner has shown its mettle in military terms and drawn a line under discussions about whether or not such private military companies are needed,” Ramzan Kadyrov said.

“When my service to the state is completed, I seriously plan to compete with our dear brother Yevgeny Prigozhin and create a private military company. I think it will all work out,” he added.

Many Russians fear that after Putin’s demise Chechnya will try to become independent from the Russian Federation and another war will break out.

© 2023 Beeld

Like this: Like Loading...