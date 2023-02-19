Duda about the meeting with Zelensky before the attack of the Russian Federation: “There was a thought that I was seeing him for the last time”

Anastasia Gorbacheva21:44, 02/19/23

The President of Poland noted that no one knew what would happen and how far Moscow would go.

Polish President Andrzej Duda admitted why he came to Ukraine on February 23, 2022. He noted that he wanted to express support for Ukraine together with his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nauseda.

“We went to Kiev on February 23 with President Gitanos Nauseda to show that we support Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelensky,” Duda said in an interview with 1+1 journalist Natalya Moseychuk on the air of the national telethon.

According to him, he thought that this could be the last meeting with Zelensky.

“There was a thought, I confess that I see him perhaps for the last time. We said goodbye and I got goosebumps when he himself said that this could be our last meeting. It was very touching for me when we saw each other again in April. Then we were afraid because he told us that he would not leave Kiev, he would not leave Ukraine and he would be here to the end. Nobody knew what would happen, nobody knew what the scale of Russian aggression would be, so our fears were really big. However, we wanted to be with him at that moment,” the President of Poland said.

Visit of Presidents of Poland and Lithuania to Kyiv on February 23, 2022 – what is known

On the eve of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, Polish President Andrzej Duda and his Lithuanian counterpart Gitanas Nauseda arrived in Kyiv. Together with Volodymyr Zelensky, the leaders signed a declaration of support for Ukraine’s aspirations to join the EU, as well as a joint response to Russia’s recognition of the “independence” of the pseudo-republics of the “LPR”.

A year later, the President of Poland admitted that he knew about a possible attempt by the Russian Federation to occupy Ukraine , but there was hope that Moscow would not take this step.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...