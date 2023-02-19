Chairman of Russia’s State Duma names “Ukraine’s most despicable act”

19 FEBRUARY 2023
Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the Russian Federation’s State Duma [the lower chamber of the Russian parliament], has taken offence at Ukraine’s plans to cancel the celebration of Victory Day on 9 May.
Source: Volodin on Telegram
Details: Volodin started listing that Ukraine supposedly “banned speaking Russian, demolished monuments to those who saved the country from fascists, and divided the Russian Orthodox Church”.
Quote from Volodin: “They did not stop there. Started destroying their own culture, which cannot be divided into Russian and Ukrainian – it is shared, just like faith.
After excluding our classic authors from school programs, they began renaming streets and cities.
Today, they are planning to cancel the Day of Victory – 9 May. The most despicable act.
The memory of the victory unites the people of our countries. This haunts the current Kyiv regime led by Zelenskyy.
It [the regime – ed.] committed a lot of crimes, but cancelling the Day of Victory is the most despicable act regarding those who gave their lives to liberate the world from nazism.”
Background: A bill is registered in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine that offers to cancel 8 March (Women’s Day), 1 May (Worker’s Day) and 9 May, introducing three new holidays instead.
One comment
The world is in agreement that it is mafia land who is committing crimes in this war, and this massively. Reversing the culprit/victim role is standard mafia methodology, and it only works with perfect buffoons. And, the world was liberated only of German Nazis. Unfortunately, we now have ruskie Nazis to deal with.
At any rate, Ukraine will soon celebrate an even more important date; the day of victory over mafia land.