19 “Wagnerites” liquidated in Russia: Ukrainian partisans boasted of a “harvest”

Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk17:05, 02/19/23

The Russian mercenaries were suffocated with carbon monoxide, the ATESH military movement noted.

In the Rostov region of Russia, Ukrainian partisans killed 19 members of the Russian private military company Wagner.

“Wagnerites” on Friday, February 17, were strangled with carbon monoxide in a tent located in one of the enemy training camps, the ATESH military movement reported on Telegram.

“On February 17, we successfully carried out an operation to eliminate 19 so-called “volunteers” of the PMC “Wagner” … The command of the terrorist PMC “Wagner” did not come up with anything else, how to dig a trench and burn the bodies, because there are no losses in the Russian army … “, – noted in the message.

ATESH claims to have more than a thousand agents in the ranks of the Wagner PMC. The movement added that it was very easy to infiltrate the PMC. “… we send our regards to the recruiters from Wagner PMC…”, the movement added.

